Resupply Rope

Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Ashland pull a supply rope during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, in the Gulf of Thailand, June 14, 2016. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and East Timor. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carl King Jr.