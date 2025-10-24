An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Ashland pull a supply rope during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, in the Gulf of Thailand, June 14, 2016. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and East Timor. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carl King Jr.

Resupply Rope

Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Ashland pull a supply rope during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, in the Gulf of Thailand, June 14, 2016. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and East Timor. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carl King Jr.

Photo Gallery