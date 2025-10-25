An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. service members watch Mongolian archers demonstrate their archery skills during the Naadam festival as part of Khaan Quest 2016 outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 3, 2016. The festival, featuring wrestling, archery and horseback-riding, is the last event for Khaan Quest participants to experience Mongolian culture before the closing ceremony June 4. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Markus Castaneda

Naadam Archers

  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Cas VIRIN: 160603-N-WI365-063A.JPG
