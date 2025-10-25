Thunderbirds Overhead The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration during the Cannon Air Show at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 28, 2016. The air show highlights the unique capabilities and qualities of Cannon’s air commandos, and also celebrates the long-standing relationship between the 27th Special Operations Wing and the local community. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.28 MB) Credit: Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez VIRIN: 160528-F-HG842-1085.JPG Photo Gallery