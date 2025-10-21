An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force 1st Lt. Kayla Bowers, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, looks out of the cockpit at Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria, March 18, 2016. Bowers is assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, which was deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe W. McFadden

Pilot's Mission

