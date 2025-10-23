An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Cpl. Robert T. Sweeney role-plays as an aggressor during riot control training as part of Exercise Ssang Yong 16 on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 17, 2016. Sweeney is a military policeman with Charlie Company, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion. The biennial amphibious exercise involves troops from the U.S., South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Stence

Aggressive Actor

