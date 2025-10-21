Arctic Arrival

Combat rescue officers and pararescuemen arrive to deliver supplies during Ice Exercise 2016 on Ice Camp Sargo, a temporary station on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean, March 15, 2016, The U.S. Navy and other U.S. and partner-nation organizations are conducting the five-week exercise to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Yanez