Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, greets Eric Schmidt, chairman of the new Defense Innovation Advisory Board, before a meeting at the Pentagon, March 14, 2016. Schmidt also is executive chairman of Alphabet, Google's parent company. The board's mandate is to provide department leaders independent advice on innovative and adaptive means to address future organizational and cultural challenges. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

