Fast Lane

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class DaMario MacFrasier dribbles the ball past Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Sledge during a divisional March Madness basketball tournament aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington in the Arabian Gulf, March 5, 2016. The Arlington is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb R. Staples