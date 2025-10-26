Working Lunch

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has a working lunch with the commander of Colombia's armed forces, Gen. Juan Pablo Rodriguez, in Bogota, Colombia, March 10, 2016. Dunford met with senior U.S. and Colombian military and civilian leaders during his first visit to the country as chairman. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro