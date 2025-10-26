An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has a working lunch with the commander of Colombia's armed forces, Gen. Juan Pablo Rodriguez, in Bogota, Colombia, March 10, 2016. Dunford met with senior U.S. and Colombian military and civilian leaders during his first visit to the country as chairman. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Working Lunch

  • Download: Full Size (1.67 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 160311-D-XT155-001.JPG
