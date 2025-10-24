Ocean Marriage

A U.S. landing craft performs a stern gate marriage with the USS Arlington as part of Amphibious Landing Exercise 2016 in the Arabian Gulf, March 1, 2016. The Navy and Marine Corps are conducting the amphibious and ground exercise with Kuwaiti forces. The Arlington is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevie Tate