Task Force Talks

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets liaison officers from countries participating in Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West, Fla., March, 8, 2016. The agency conducts international detection and monitoring operations, and intercepts illegal narcotics in support of national and partner nation security. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro