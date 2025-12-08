Doggy Demo

A military working dog bites U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas J. Digregorio during a demonstration for visiting Dutch marines on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 7, 2016. The Dutch marines do not have a canine unit and look to the U.S. Marines for support with military working dogs. Digregorio, a military policeman assigned to the 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, walked through several scenarios to demonstrate how working dogs benefit infantry units. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Galera