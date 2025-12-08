An official website of the United States Government 
A military working dog bites U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas J. Digregorio during a demonstration for visiting Dutch marines on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 7, 2016. The Dutch marines do not have a canine unit and look to the U.S. Marines for support with military working dogs. Digregorio, a military policeman assigned to the 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, walked through several scenarios to demonstrate how working dogs benefit infantry units. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Galera

Doggy Demo

  • Download: Full Size (1.79 MB)
  • Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Erick Galera VIRIN: 160307-M-VQ493-048A.JPG
