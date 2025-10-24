Warrior Waters

A member of the U.S. Special Operations Command's adaptive sports program team dives into a pool during an event in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 2016. Veteran and active duty special operations forces are preparing for the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games in June. The sports program assists with the physical and mental recovery process, and works to improve the overall health and welfare of wounded, ill or injured troops. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angelita Lawrence