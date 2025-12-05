An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marines and Dutch, British and Norwegian troops perform an integrated air insertion during Exercise Cold Response 16 near Namsos, Norway, March 3, 2016. The exercise aims to challenge the integration of air, land and sea capabilities of 13 NATO allies and partners while improving their collective capacity to respond and operate as a team. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Chad McMeen

Inclement Endeavor

