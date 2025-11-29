Stallion Signals

Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class James Ferm and Elliot Salgado signal a CH-53 Sea Stallion to take off from amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 29, 2016. Ferm is an information systems technician and Salgado is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Stallion is assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Squadron 166. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Cyr