An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class James Ferm and Elliot Salgado signal a CH-53 Sea Stallion to take off from amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 29, 2016. Ferm is an information systems technician and Salgado is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Stallion is assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Squadron 166. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Cyr

Stallion Signals

Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class James Ferm and Elliot Salgado signal a CH-53 Sea Stallion to take off from amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 29, 2016. Ferm is an information systems technician and Salgado is an aviation boatswain's mate. The Stallion is assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Squadron 166. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Cyr

  • Download: Full Size (1.23 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Cyr VIRIN: 160229-N-WK391-043.JPG
Photo Gallery