An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The USS Bulkeley receives fuel and cargo from dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers during a replenishment in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 25, 2016. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknec

Cargo Colors

The USS Bulkeley receives fuel and cargo from dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers during a replenishment in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 25, 2016. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknec

  • Download: Full Size (1.54 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht VIRIN: 160225-N-AO823-135.JPG
Photo Gallery