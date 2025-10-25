Cargo Colors

The USS Bulkeley receives fuel and cargo from dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers during a replenishment in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 25, 2016. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknec