An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of Marines spray fuel away from them during an aircraft fire training exercise as part of Cobra Gold 16 in Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2016. Cobra Gold is a multi-national exercise designed to increase interoperability and relations between participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Hester

Hose Handling

A group of Marines spray fuel away from them during an aircraft fire training exercise as part of Cobra Gold 16 in Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2016. Cobra Gold is a multi-national exercise designed to increase interoperability and relations between participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Hester

Photo Gallery