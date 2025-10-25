Secretary's Speech Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with ROTC cadets and midshipmen in San Francisco, March 1, 2016. Carter delivered a speech at the Commonwealth Club, the nation's oldest public affairs forum, as part of a trip to California and Washington state to discuss technology, cybersecurity initiatives and other topics with tech leaders. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tim D. Godbee SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.95 MB) Credit: MC1(SW/AW) Tim D. Godbee VIRIN: 160301-D-SK590-215A.JPG Photo Gallery