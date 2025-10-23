An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force medical personnel perform initial triage on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 23, 2015. Canadian forces, U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel, along with U.S. Marines and Navy corpsmen participated in the joint exercise to hone the coalition’s medical response capabilities. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado

Triage Training

  • Download: Full Size (1.18 MB)
  • Credit: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ricardo Hurtado VIRIN: 151223-D-HV319-001.JPG
