Triage Training

U.S. Air Force medical personnel perform initial triage on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 23, 2015. Canadian forces, U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel, along with U.S. Marines and Navy corpsmen participated in the joint exercise to hone the coalition’s medical response capabilities. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado