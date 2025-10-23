116th Army - Navy game

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., center, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, right, and U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen during the 116th Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Dec. 12, 2015. Navy beat Army for the 14th consecutive year, 21-17. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro