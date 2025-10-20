An official website of the United States Government 
Army Capt. D.J. Joo marches toward the finish line of a 14-mile road march carrying a 55-pound ruckpack during the assessment phase of Best Ranger Competition on Fort Jackson, S.C., Nov. 24, 2015. Joo is competing for a spot on a two-soldier team that will represent the post during the Army’s 33rd anniversary of the Best Ranger competition held in April of next year at Fort Benning, Ga. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton

Last 100 Yards

  • Download: Full Size (2.59 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton VIRIN: 151124-D-HV319-002.JPG
