Cleaning the Deck

U.S. sailors spray the flight deck with a cleaning foam aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the waters south of Japan, Nov. 27, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane