Photogenic Formation The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group steams in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships during a photo exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 23, 2015. The ships were participating in an annual training exercise aimed at increasing interoperability between Japanese and American forces. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke