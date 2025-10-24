An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Sabo, the band director of Marine Corps Base Quantico, leads a rendition of the Marines' Hymn to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday in New York City, Nov. 9, 2015. Sailors and Marines from local units participated in the city's Veterans Day Parade to honor the service of the nation's veterans. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy C. diBenedetto

Musical Moment

  • Download: Full Size (1.02 MB)
  • Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy C. diBenedetto VIRIN: 151110-N-LP538-038.JPG
