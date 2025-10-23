Sonar Swim

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Ainley, left, supervises the use of the DNS-300 underwater sonar system to South Korean navy forces during Exercise Clear Horizon 2015 on Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2015. Ainley is an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Mobile Unit 1. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Rolston