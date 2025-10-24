An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Marshall jumps into the ocean from an MH-60S Sea Hawk to place an explosive charge onto a mine-like object in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2016. The sailors assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, are participating in a sustainment training exercise with the John C. Stennis Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago

Stennis Operations

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Marshall jumps into the ocean from an MH-60S Sea Hawk to place an explosive charge onto a mine-like object in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2016. The sailors assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, are participating in a sustainment training exercise with the John C. Stennis Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago

  • Download: Full Size (0.48 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago VIRIN: 151106-D-HV319-003.JPG
Photo Gallery