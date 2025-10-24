Stennis Operations

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Marshall jumps into the ocean from an MH-60S Sea Hawk to place an explosive charge onto a mine-like object in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2016. The sailors assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, are participating in a sustainment training exercise with the John C. Stennis Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago