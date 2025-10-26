An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors take photos on the flight deck of the USS George Washington as it transits the Strait of Magellan on the southern tip of South America, Nov. 1, 2015. The George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2015, which seeks to enhance interoperability, increase regional stability and build and maintain regional relationships with countries throughout the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai

Strait Scenery

U.S. sailors take photos on the flight deck of the USS George Washington as it transits the Strait of Magellan on the southern tip of South America, Nov. 1, 2015. The George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2015, which seeks to enhance interoperability, increase regional stability and build and maintain regional relationships with countries throughout the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai

  • Download: Full Size (0.73 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai VIRIN: 151101-D-HV319-021.JPG
Photo Gallery