Strait Scenery

U.S. sailors take photos on the flight deck of the USS George Washington as it transits the Strait of Magellan on the southern tip of South America, Nov. 1, 2015. The George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2015, which seeks to enhance interoperability, increase regional stability and build and maintain regional relationships with countries throughout the region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Mai