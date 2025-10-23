An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy diver David Close conducts a ship's husbandry dive to inspect running gear in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Oct. 21, 2015. Close is assigned to Commander, Task Group 56.1. The task group conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage-diving and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Huggett

Husbandry Dive

  • Download: Full Size (1.2 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Huggett VIRIN: 151021-D-HV319-107.JPG
Photo Gallery