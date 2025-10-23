Husbandry Dive

U.S. Navy diver David Close conducts a ship's husbandry dive to inspect running gear in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Oct. 21, 2015. Close is assigned to Commander, Task Group 56.1. The task group conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage-diving and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Huggett