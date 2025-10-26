Carter Meets With Regional Leaders in Stuttgart, Germany

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter smiles as U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe and commander of U.S. European Command, introduces him during a high-level meeting with regional defense leaders in Stuttgart, Germany, June 5, 2015. Carter's visit to Germany was the last stop on a 10-day trip, which also included meetings with leaders and troops in Hawaii, Singapore, Vietnam and India.