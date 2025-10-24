An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center right, talks with Yousef Al Otaiba, third from right, the Emirati ambassador to the United States, in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2015. Carter met with the ambassador and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to discuss the U.S.-UAE bilateral defense relationship and other issues.

Carter Meets With Emirati Ambassador to the United States

