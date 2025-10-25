Hagel Holds Photo of Gift Horse in Mongolia

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel holds a photograph of his horse as Mongolian Defense Minister Dashdemberal Bat-Erden looks on at the Mongolian Ministry of Defense in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, April 10, 2014. The horse is a traditional Mongolian gift to visiting dignitaries and is renamed during the gifting ceremony. Hagel renamed the horse Shamrock after his high school mascot.