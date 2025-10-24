Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Janet Lee uses lighted wands to signal the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Janet Lee uses lighted wands to signal the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) as the ship operates in the Persian Gulf on July 22, 2013. The Monterey is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Sea Hawk is attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26.