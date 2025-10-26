An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Rebekah Greer, right, presents Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, with a bracelet from her school after he delivered remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Greer is a senior at Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1, of Steilacoom, Wash.

Rebekah Greer presents Secretary Hagel with a bracelet from her school

Rebekah Greer, right, presents Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, with a bracelet from her school after he delivered remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Greer is a senior at Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1, of Steilacoom, Wash.

Photo Gallery