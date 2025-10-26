Rebekah Greer presents Secretary Hagel with a bracelet from her school

Rebekah Greer, right, presents Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, with a bracelet from her school after he delivered remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Greer is a senior at Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1, of Steilacoom, Wash.