An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The High-Speed Vessel Swift (HSV-2) gets underway with a tethered TIF-25K Aerostat balloon in Key West, Fla., on April 24, 2013. The crew of the Swift will conduct a series of capabilities tests to determine if the Aerostat could participate in Operation Martillo, a joint, interagency and multinational collaborative effort to deny transnational criminal organizations air and maritime access to the littoral regions of the Central American isthmus.

The High-Speed Vessel Swift (HSV-2) gets underway with a tethered Aerostat balloon

The High-Speed Vessel Swift (HSV-2) gets underway with a tethered TIF-25K Aerostat balloon in Key West, Fla., on April 24, 2013. The crew of the Swift will conduct a series of capabilities tests to determine if the Aerostat could participate in Operation Martillo, a joint, interagency and multinational collaborative effort to deny transnational criminal organizations air and maritime access to the littoral regions of the Central American isthmus.

Photo Gallery