The High-Speed Vessel Swift (HSV-2) gets underway with a tethered TIF-25K Aerostat balloon in Key West, Fla., on April 24, 2013. The crew of the Swift will conduct a series of capabilities tests to determine if the Aerostat could participate in Operation Martillo, a joint, interagency and multinational collaborative effort to deny transnational criminal organizations air and maritime access to the littoral regions of the Central American isthmus.