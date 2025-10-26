An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey brief the press on President Obama's budget request for the 2014 fiscal year as well as the continuing effects of sequestration on the defense budget in the Pentagon on April 10, 2013. Hagel and Dempsey highlighted some of the changes in the way the department operates and reducing support costs to save an additional $34 billion over the next five years.

Secretary Hagel and Gen. Dempsey brief the press on President Obama's budget request

