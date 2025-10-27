An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, meets with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se, second from left, in the Pentagon on April 3, 2013. Hagel congratulated Byung-se on his appointment as foreign minister and expressed the unwavering American commitment to our alliance with the Republic of Korea.

Secretary Hagel meets with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, meets with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se, second from left, in the Pentagon on April 3, 2013. Hagel congratulated Byung-se on his appointment as foreign minister and expressed the unwavering American commitment to our alliance with the Republic of Korea.

Photo Gallery