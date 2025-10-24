An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Asiel A. Perez (left) and Blake R. Phillips perform maintenance on AV-8B Harrier II aircraft on the flight line at Camp Leatherneck, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on March 5, 2013. Perez and Phillips, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, are working on the aircraft as part of their daily turnaround inspections.

Cpls. Asiel A. Perez and Blake R. Phillips perform maintenance on AV-8B Harrier II

U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Asiel A. Perez (left) and Blake R. Phillips perform maintenance on AV-8B Harrier II aircraft on the flight line at Camp Leatherneck, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on March 5, 2013. Perez and Phillips, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, are working on the aircraft as part of their daily turnaround inspections.

Photo Gallery