Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, meets with Japan's Senior Vice Defense Minister Akinori Eto at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 17, 2013. The two defense leaders are meeting to discuss the continued close relationship of U.S. forces and Japan's military as well the ongoing realignment of U.S. Forces toward the Asia-Pacific region.