U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Saul Sanchez stands astride the steam catapult as he directs the pilot of an EA-6B Prowler aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates at sea on Jan. 28, 2013. The Stennis is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.