Petty Officer 2nd Class Dina Chicas inspects a SH-60B Sea Hawk helicopter

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dina Chicas inspects a SH-60B Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) as the ship operates at sea on Jan. 26, 2013. Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.