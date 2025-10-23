Navy Petty Officer Schuyler Spencer looks through the viewfinder of a K-90 Talisman thermal imager

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Schuyler Spencer looks through the viewfinder of a K-90 Talisman thermal imager to detect heat during a general quarters drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship operates in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 26, 2013. Kearsarge is conducting Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration in preparation for a deployment this spring.