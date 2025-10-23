A Navy visit, board, search and seizure team rides in a rigid-hull inflatable boat

A U.S. Navy visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) rides in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a training exercise on Jan. 18, 2013. The Farragut is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.