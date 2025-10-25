President Karzai and Secretary Panetta thank Jim Laychak for the tour of the Pentagon Memorial

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai, right, and Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, center, thank Jim Laychak for the tour of the Pentagon Memorial on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta earlier hosted a full honors arrival ceremony to welcome Karzai to the Pentagon. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors then met to discuss national security items of interest to both nations. Laychak is the president of the Pentagon Memorial Fund.