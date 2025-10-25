An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai, right, and Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, center, thank Jim Laychak for the tour of the Pentagon Memorial on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta earlier hosted a full honors arrival ceremony to welcome Karzai to the Pentagon. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors then met to discuss national security items of interest to both nations. Laychak is the president of the Pentagon Memorial Fund.

President Karzai and Secretary Panetta thank Jim Laychak for the tour of the Pentagon Memorial

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai, right, and Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, center, thank Jim Laychak for the tour of the Pentagon Memorial on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta earlier hosted a full honors arrival ceremony to welcome Karzai to the Pentagon. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors then met to discuss national security items of interest to both nations. Laychak is the president of the Pentagon Memorial Fund.

Photo Gallery