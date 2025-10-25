A U.S. Army gun crew uses a M777 A2 howitzer to fire illumination rounds

A U.S. Army gun crew uses a M777 A2 howitzer to fire illumination rounds from Forward Operating Base Hadrian in the Deh Rawud district of Afghanistan on Jan. 8, 2013. The crew from 1st Section Bravo Battery 1-9 Field Artillery of Fort Stewart, Ga., has been conducting intensive training and fire missions to support operations in Uruzgan province.