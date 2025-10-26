Ensign Pfarner and Petty Officer Dintelmann track damage control efforts during a general quarters drill

U.S. Navy Ensign Andrew Pfarner, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Dintelmann track damage control efforts during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) on Jan. 4, 2013. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.