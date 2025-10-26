USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) prepares to conduct replenishment at sea with the USS Mobile Bay (CG 53)

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) prepares to conduct replenishment at sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) on Dec. 28, 2012. The ships are operating in the Arabian Sea as part of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group. The group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.