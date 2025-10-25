An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta waves goodbye to troops as he boards a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, on Dec. 12, 2012. Panetta visited with the service members to wish them happy holidays and to thank them for their service. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet with the troops and senior leadership

Secretary Panetta waves goodbye to troops as he boards a C-17 Globemaster III

Photo Gallery