Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki answers a reporter's question during a joint press conference with Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2012. Shinseki and Panetta met prior to the press conference to discuss ways to help facilitate veteran disability claims as well as the new transition assistance programs.