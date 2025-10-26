Secretary Panetta introduces President Obama

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta introduces President Barack Obama at a ceremony honoring former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn and Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar for their work to help denuclearize countries after the fall of the Soviet Union during a ceremony at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2012. The Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, established in 1991 as part of the Nunn-Lugar Act, is a critical part of the U.S. approach to reducing the threat of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and related materials.