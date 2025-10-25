An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Nov. 5, 2012. Hammer Strike demonstrated the capabilities of an armored brigade to Kuwaiti counterparts who were on hand to view the exercise. The soldiers are attached to the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Nov. 5, 2012. Hammer Strike demonstrated the capabilities of an armored brigade to Kuwaiti counterparts who were on hand to view the exercise. The soldiers are attached to the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Photo Gallery